Larry Poindexter -- who had starred on soaps like "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives" -- has died days after being struck by a car.

Larry died Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in his neighborhood as he crossed the street ... Deadline reported.

While Larry had been scheduled to undergo surgery to mend his broken ribs Wednesday ... he died before going under the knife.

We've reached out to Larry's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.

In addition to appearing on soaps, "JAG," and "The Mentalist" ... Larry also made guest appearances on hit shows like "Friends" and "The Lincoln Lawyer."

On the big screen, he starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in 2003's "S.W.A.T."

He was 66.