Mary Cosby is keeping her late son Robert Cosby Jr. close to her heart ... telling TMZ that everything she does these days is a way of honoring his memory.

We caught up with "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star in New York City on Wednesday and asked her about Robert Jr.'s recent birthday, and whether she planned to do anything special in his honor, like helping families struggling with addiction.

Mary told us she feels like everything she does now is in honor of her late son.

Mary previously revealed she planned to spend her son's birthday at church praying ... though she didn't elaborate on how the day actually went.

As TMZ first reported, Robert Jr. died in Utah in February at just 23 years old. Police initially responded to a possible overdose. His struggles with substance abuse had previously played out on 'RHOSLC,' with Mary openly discussing her concerns for her son.

We also broke the story that Mary planned to continue filming 'RHOSLC' following her son's death.