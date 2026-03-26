'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Returns to Work After Son Robert's Death

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby is back to work on the Bravo show, weeks after her son Robert Cosby Jr.’s death, TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production tell TMZ that Mary started filming for the show recently. As TMZ first reported, the show was briefly paused following Robert's death.

In early March, the show resumed filming with all of the cast -- except for Mary. As we reported, Mary told producers she planned to film for Season 7, despite still dealing with the loss of her only child.