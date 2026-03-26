Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Returns to Work After Son Robert's Death

Mary Cosby Back to Work on 'RHOSLC' After Son Robert's Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
mary cosby and son getty insta 1
Getty Composite

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby is back to work on the Bravo show, weeks after her son Robert Cosby Jr.’s death, TMZ has learned. 

Sources close to production tell TMZ that Mary started filming for the show recently. As TMZ first reported, the show was briefly paused following Robert's death

In early March, the show resumed filming with all of the cast -- except for Mary. As we reported, Mary told producers she planned to film for Season 7, despite still dealing with the loss of her only child. 

Robert Cosby Jr getty comp

As TMZ first reported, Robert’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but law enforcement revealed it was related to a possible overdose.

Related articles