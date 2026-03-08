Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Jr. Remembered as Devoted 'First Son' in Obituary

Mary Cosby's late son, Robert Cosby Jr., is being remembered as a fiercely devoted son, a man of deep faith and his mom's closest confidante.

An online obituary for the 23-year-old pulls back the curtain on the tight-knit dynamic between "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star and her only child, describing a bond that ran deep.

"Robert loved his parents with a fierce and unwavering devotion, and his mother was his closest confidante," the tribute reads.

While Robert's loyalty to family was front and center, the obituary makes clear his faith was foundational. "His first and greatest love, however, was for God. Baptized in Jesus' Name and filled with the Holy Ghost, he was cherished as the First Son of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Churches."

The Faith Temple Pentecostal Churches carry major significance in the Cosby family. Mary's grandmother, Dr. Rosemary "Redmon" Cosby, founded the church. After Rosemary's death in 1997, Mary honored her grandmother's request to marry Rosemary's widower, Robert Cosby Sr., who now serves as bishop.

According to the obituary, Robert Jr.'s faith "guided him throughout his life," noting he openly shared both his victories and struggles. "He shared his journey -- its triumphs and its trials -- with courage and sincerity, touching countless lives."

The tribute says shortly before his death, Robert Jr. told a cousin he wanted to meet his great-grandmother, Rosemary ... a spiritual matriarch whose legacy loomed large in his life.