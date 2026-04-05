Mary Cosby Thanks Fans for Prayers During First Easter After Son Robert's Death
'RHOSLC' Mary Cosby Gratitude Through Grief Shares Emotional Easter Message After Son's Death
Published
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby is leaning on faith and her fans this Easter -- her first since the devastating loss of her son, Robert.
Mary shared a heartfelt message on socials Sunday, thanking supporters for their prayers, writing, "I see all of you!"
She reflected on the meaning of the holiday while acknowledging the deep grief she's still dealing with.
It's a somber moment for Mary, but a nice reminder that she's not going through it alone.
As you know ... Robert Jr. died on February 23. Cops responded to a report of a possible overdose and found Robert dead at the scene. Robert's official cause of death has not been released.