Mary Cosby Thanks Fans for Prayers During First Easter After Son Robert's Death

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby is leaning on faith and her fans this Easter -- her first since the devastating loss of her son, Robert.

Mary shared a heartfelt message on socials Sunday, thanking supporters for their prayers, writing, "I see all of you!"

She reflected on the meaning of the holiday while acknowledging the deep grief she's still dealing with.

It's a somber moment for Mary, but a nice reminder that she's not going through it alone.