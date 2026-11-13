'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Mary Cosby Opens Up About Late Son Robert's Death In Emotional Interview

It Was Just His Time To Go ...

Mary Cosby has revealed that she wholeheartedly believes it was her son Robert Cosby Jr.'s time to go ... in a candid interview about how she's coping with his passing.

Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper ... the "RHOSLC" star told him that she would celebrate his birthday -- which was last week -- simply by going to church and praying.

Mary also told the host that she doesn't cry in silence over his death because she feels it would be doubting her faith.

She said ... "Don't get me wrong, I'm not against tears. If I feel to cry, I will. If I feel to scream, I will. But I just don't let those emotions rise up in me because I don't feel like it would be easy for me to get back."

TMZ broke the story ... after being charged with felony domestic violence, Robert passed away at 23 back in February ... with first responders administering Narcan before he was declared dead.

Mary admitted that she had a tough time realizing how bad his addiction had become.

She said ... "What was going through my mind was, 'Oh my God, what am I doing as a parent? Where have I been?' ... I felt like he fell between my fingers. I was holding him, but he got through some kind of way. He did what he wanted."

When he was released from jail and came back home, Mary said that she worried over his fate.