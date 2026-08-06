'RHOSLC' Angie Katsanevas Breaks Down as Husband Discusses Separation

Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo's marriage reached a breaking point in front of Bravo cameras ... with their possible divorce taking center stage in the new "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" trailer.

The Season 7 preview shows Shawn telling an emotional Angie their teenage daughter, Elektra, must be their priority if they decide to end their marriage ... warning the split will crush her.

Angie immediately breaks down in tears as the raw exchange was filmed before news broke in June that Angie and Shawn had separated after 27 years of marriage.

They aren't the only longtime 'RHOSLC' couple whose relationship unraveled during filming. Whitney Rose is also seen telling husband Justin Rose she doesn't know whether they can move forward in their marriage. Their separation became public weeks after Angie and Shawn's.