'RHOSLC' Whitney and Justin Rose Split After 16 Years of Marriage

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose are separating after more than 16 years of marriage ... and it sounds like financial issues played a big role.

The reality TV stars are now "living separate lives," according to multiple reports ... and they've reportedly vented about their marital frustrations.

Page Six broke the news and claims they've been holding things together publicly for the sake of their two children -- daughter Bobbie, 16, and son Brooks, 13.

Money problems have played out on 'RHOSLC' for years. Justin lost his executive job in 2022 ... leaving him unemployed for about a year and shifting the dynamic inside their home.

Whitney's business troubles added to the strain.

She previously revealed she and Justin lost more than $500,000 after going all in on a skincare venture that ultimately failed.

The pair's marriage weathered plenty of speculation before ... they celebrated their 16th anniversary last November with a glowing tribute about everything they had survived together.