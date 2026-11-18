Returning to Work Has Been So Hard

Nolan Wells' mother is taking a big step forward after the heartbreaking loss of her son ... returning to work for the first time since his mysterious death ... though she admits it's been anything but easy.

Christine Wonsley, a family nurse practitioner, shared an emotional Instagram update ... revealing she's back on the job with a reduced schedule ... and the support from her patients has been overwhelming.

She says ... "From a mental perspective, I must admit it's been really hard being back at work."

Christine explained that when her own mother died, she had time to prepare herself emotionally ... but losing Nolan was completely unexpected.

She says even simple gestures from patients, like hugs and kind words, can bring her to tears.

As TMZ previously reported, 18-year-old Nolan disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip with friends in Mississippi. His body was discovered two days later near Horn Island ... sparking months of questions from his family about what happened.

We've also reported Christine faced a professional misconduct complaint while grieving her son and fighting for answers ... though the Mississippi Board of Nursing ultimately closed the investigation.

In September, officials announced Nolan's death was determined to be "consistent with a drowning" and a grand jury found insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges ... though his family has continued pushing for further investigation.