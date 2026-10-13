Nolan Wells' Family Releases Messages of Friends Appearing to Plan How to Talk to Cops

Nolan Wells' family has publicly released an analysis of his phone following the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

The outside report -- compiled by Garrett Discovery and verified by PEOPLE -- includes messages from 29 group chats Nolan was in, which means the logs show communications from after he went missing.

The almost-300-page report also includes Nolan's private Snapchat messages ... and shows his friends reacting in real time to his disappearance and the aftermath of his death.

You can see in the record around 12:45 a.m. on July 5 that his friends had learned he was missing and were trying to figure out where he was and who he'd left Horn Island with.

In a message from the morning after Nolan disappeared, one user wrote that Nolan had been seemingly heading back to his boat around 6 p.m.

The user wrote ... "he came and was hanging out with us and around us, he never disappeared with [redacted] when it was time to leave around like 6 he got off our boat with this other guy and thy started walking back to their boat."

In another message sent that same day reads ... "There is def some sus s*** going on."

Someone wrote in a different message ... "Someone said [redacted] was acting weird too?"

That same day, someone in a group chat questioned why Nolan wouldn't have gone back to the mainland with the group he came out to the island with.

They said ... "if he was gone ride with somebody else why would he leave his phone on the boat"

The next day, someone sent "a little advice" about getting questioned by the cops, saying ... "the smart move is to ask for an attorney and that doesn’t mean we’re guilty it just smart so we don’t get played by some potential bias cop."

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

In one of the group chats, a user wrote ... "Don’t speculate about s*** yall" in regards to getting interrogated.

Another message said ... "Bc they can try to get your ass." Someone wrote in a different message ... "just stick to what you know happened."

Fast forward to July 14 ... talk turned to Nolan's funeral. By this point, the friends were aware of social media scrutiny of Nolan's friends and cover-up accusations.

One person wrote ... "We need to go to Nolan’s funeral and get with all our other black friends to prove a statement for the media."

Someone else later suggested asking Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, if she'd be okay with them attending Nolan's service.