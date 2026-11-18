The two missing Georgia teens who disappeared after a fight with their mom about school attendance have been found ... after she went on TV and pleaded for them to come home.

Jeffrey Ilunga, 15, and his brother Jaden, 12, were found by Cobb County police on Wednesday ... as was Quban Smith, the 14-year-old they apparently ran off with on Friday. It's unclear where cops found the trio.

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Cobb County police had said foul play was not suspected -- and are treating this case as a runaway incident.

As we reported ... Jeffrey and Jaden's mom, Ginette Wathele, reported them missing to police after she and Jeffrey argued about him missing school.

Ginette said she told him she was going to send him to live with Jeffrey's father.