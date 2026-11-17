The father accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive in a dog crate has a disturbing criminal history ... including a domestic violence conviction and a separate run-in with the law that involves a firearm.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Michael Comer was arrested in May after allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend, Dezarae Sharp, while she was holding their infant son, Koah.

Police say Comer pushed Sharp toward a dryer while she was holding the baby ... prompting a second-degree domestic violence charge. Court records show he ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree domestic violence in October.

And that wasn't his only brush with the law.

In June, Comer was accused of pointing a handgun at two people during a confrontation in West Columbia, South Carolina. According to an arrest affidavit, Comer allegedly threatened the person with the weapon before fleeing in his vehicle.

He was ultimately charged with first-degree assault and battery and pointing or presenting a firearm ... but court records show he pleaded guilty to aggravated breach of peace in October, while the firearm charge was dropped.

As TMZ previously reported, Koah was found buried alive in a dog crate in the South Carolina woods last week ... more than 24 hours after Comer allegedly disappeared with him.

The baby miraculously survived, and Comer is now facing charges including attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary.