The man Rex Ryan allegedly hit with his car was pretty pissed about it ... calling the former New York Jets coach an expletive before claiming Rex drives a big truck to compensate for a "small penis" ... at least according to the 911 call he placed.

TMZ has obtained audio from the call placed by attorney Michael Holland right after the incident ... which starts with Holland saying, "My wife and I both got ran over by some a**hole."

He goes on to describe the incident ... including how he allegedly chased down Rex's vehicle and confronted the football coach at a red light.

Michael gives cops Rex's license plate number ... and says Rex was driving a "big red pickup with oversized wheels that said 'small penis.'"

He says he wants Rex arrested ... and adds that the dude straight up shouldn't be driving.

As we reported ... Rex was arrested last week after cops say he ran over two pedestrians' feet and didn't exchange information with them. Officers say they have video of Rex in an argument with the couple after he allegedly hit them.