Rex Ryan Fights Back Tears on TV After Nick Mangold's Death

Nick Mangold's sudden passing has shaken the NFL community ... and his former coach, Rex Ryan, fought back tears on live TV as he reflected on the loss of the beloved player.

Ryan -- who coached Mangold for six years with the New York Jets -- was on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" desk when the Jets announced the standout center died from complications with kidney disease.

Ryan grew emotional as he remembered Mangold ... calling him a "great young man."

"It's brutal," Ryan said. "I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets, and I remember I was obviously I was getting fired my last game, Mangold's injured, like injured, and he comes to me and says, 'I'm playing this game,' and he wanted to play for me. That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome and just way too young."

This story Rex Ryan tells of Nick Mangold, his 41 year old former player, who tragically passed away this morning, will have you in tears. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/hyf5EXFhEh — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 26, 2025 @EmmanuelAcho

Ryan went on to say his heart breaks for Mangold's wife and high school sweetheart, Jennifer, and their four children.

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez also paid tribute ... writing on X that Mangold was like a "big brother" to him.

"He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife," Sanchez wrote.