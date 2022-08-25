John Harbaugh Clowns Rex Ryan Over 'Amazing Race' Entry, 'I Think He'll Get Lost'

Play video content Baltimore Ravens

Want to bet on "The Amazing Race" this season? Avoid putting money on Rex Ryan at all costs -- so says his former co-worker, John Harbaugh, who told reporters Thursday he thinks the ex-Jets & Bills head man has no shot of winning!

"I think he'll get lost," the Ravens head coach said with a smile in a meeting with media members. "Right out of the gates."

Harbaugh appeared to be at least partially kidding -- after all, he and Ryan have been good friends for years after coaching together at a couple stops in their coaching careers, and have no doubt poked fun at each other a few times in their meetups.

It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/IiSkVakaXJ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) August 24, 2022 @AmazingRaceCBS

But, John made it clear he doesn't have too much hope for Ryan on the famous travel challenge show regardless.

"It depends on his partner, actually," said Harbaugh, who admitted he watches the show with his family often. "It depends if Rex wants to listen or not."

"You can't blitz your way out of the airport," he said with a chuckle, "or something like that."