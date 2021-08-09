Deion Sanders Hosts Aikman, Rex Ryan At Jackson State Practice In New Doc Series

Deion Sanders brought out some Prime guests during his first season as head coach at Jackson State ... with Rex Ryan and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman rolling through to check out his team, a new documentary series revealed Monday.

Coach Prime -- who took the helm at the HBCU in 2020 -- had the cameras rolling during his first season with the Tigers for a 'Hard Knocks'-esque series with Barstool Sports and SMAC Productions ... fittingly titled, "Coach Prime."

The trailer for the series just dropped minutes ago ... showing a passionate Sanders giving motivational speeches to his players ... as well as the big-time names who showed up to get a glimpse of the Tigers during the season.

The clip shows Ryan hyping up the team ... talking about the amount of courage it takes to play the sport. It's pretty intense stuff.

Sanders spoke about the decision to allow the all-access series to happen ... saying, "I am incredibly proud to share the incredible story of Jackson State University, our football program, and our student athletes."

"This docuseries serves as a platform that will help us continue the important work we are doing to level the playing field, create opportunity and raise awareness for JSU and all HBCUs. I BELIEVE!"

The 6-part series is set to debut August 29 and will be available on all platforms.