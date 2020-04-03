Rex Ryan Slams Amari Cooper 'I Wouldn't Have Paid This Turd!!!'

Breaking News

"I wouldn't have paid this turd. No way in hell. No way in hell would I have paid this guy."

That's Rex Ryan going OFF on NFL star Amari Cooper ... saying the wide receiver didn't deserve his 5-year, $100 MILLION extension with the Dallas Cowboys ONE BIT!!!

"[Amari Cooper] is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. ... I wouldn't have paid this turd."



—Rex Ryan pic.twitter.com/A8gzRJqBnD — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2020 @GetUpESPN

"I wouldn't have paid this guy," Rex said on ESPN's "Get Up!" Friday. "To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. He doesn't show up on the road ... when the competition's good -- when he's against the top corners, that guy disappears."

Rex added, "He doesn't love football! Hell with it, he stops his routes, he does all this!"

Of course, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would strongly disagree ... because on the first day of free agency last month -- he made Amari a top priority, paying him even before Dak Prescott.

But, Rex says he believes that's a huge mistake ... because while 25-year-old Amari has logged nearly 2,000 receiving yards in just 25 games in Dallas, he claims the dude can't consistently ball out.

"There's only one time that I can remember in recent memory on elite receivers and disappearing acts like Amari Cooper," Rex says. "That was the kid that the Raiders had a few years ago -- Oh! That's right, that was Amari Cooper! This is who he is!"

Rex says he would have paid Prescott -- who was franchise tagged by the team last month -- first, and says Jerry's going to regret his free agency decisions.