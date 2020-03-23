Dallas Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Retires at 29 After Rare Disease Battle

Breaking News

Travis Frederick -- the Dallas Cowboys star center with Hall of Fame potential -- shockingly announced his retirement Monday ... this just 2 years after he battled a serious disease.

The 29-year-old fought through Guillain-Barre Syndrome -- a rare disorder that weakens the immune system -- in 2018 ... and the disease affected him so badly, he missed all of Dallas' games that year.

But the 6'4", 320-pound O-lineman returned to start all of the Cowboys' 16 games in 2019 ... and was even selected to the Pro Bowl.

Travis said in a statement Monday, however, he felt like his play had dipped ... and because of that, he's calling it a career.

"Each day I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level," Frederick said. "Playing 'well' is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve."

"Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done."

Travis says his time away from the Cowboys, fighting off his illness two seasons ago, opened his eyes to life after football ... and made his decision this week easier.

"Facing the potential end of my career because of my illness forced me to imagine life after football," Travis said. "I had to prepare for my career potentially ending ... After months of contemplation, I not only accepted that moment, but I also surprisingly found myself welcoming the moment."

Travis was the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft ... and he went on to have a monster career, being selected to FIVE Pro Bowls in six seasons.