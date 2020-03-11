Dallas Cowboys Receiver Ventell Bryant Arrested For DUI

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ventell Bryant -- who caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott late last season -- has been arrested for DUI ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The 23-year-old wideout (who played college ball at Temple) was pulled over at around 2:30 a.m. in Tampa, Fla. ... after cops say they had spotted him driving with his headlights off.

Police told FOX 13 after they spoke with the NFL player ... he admitted he had drank multiple margaritas before getting behind the wheel.

Cops say Bryant -- who played in 12 games for the 'Boys last season -- failed sobriety tests and eventually blew a .102 and a .099 ... both numbers over the .08 legal limit.

Bryant was arrested on the scene and booked at the Hillsborough County jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Ventell is facing up to six months in jail and fines if convicted on the charge.

Bryant -- a rookie last season -- was scooped up by the Cowboys before Week 1 ... and was a key special teamer for Dallas for most of the year.