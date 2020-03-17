Amari Cooper Signs $100 Mil Deal W/ Cowboys, Turned Down More From 'Skins?!

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Amari Cooper is a VERY rich man today -- dude just agreed to a $100 MILLION deal with the Cowboys ... but could he have gotten EVEN MORE to spurn Dallas for its rivals?!!?

Yes ... because according to multiple reports -- the superstar wideout turned down "significantly" more cash from the Washington Redskins on Monday!!

As for why ... Coop's made no real attempt to hide it -- he loves Dak Prescott and Dallas -- and the fact that he logged more than 1,000 yards in his 2nd season with the Cowboys didn't hurt either.

Of course, $20 MIL per season -- with $60 MIL guaranteed -- wasn't exactly a hometown discount ... only 3 receivers in the history of the league have topped those numbers -- Odell Beckham ($65M), Julio Jones ($64M) and Michael Thomas ($60.5M).

As for all those Dallas fans who had to sweat until the deal was officially agreed to on Monday ... this wasn't THAT hard to see coming.

Remember, TMZ Sports broke the story ... just days after Cooper's first season with the Cowboys ended, he got a diamond pendant immortalizing his 1st games in Dallas.

Play video content

Yeah, you don't do that just to leave for the rival a year later.