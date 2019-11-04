Amari Cooper Reps Hometown with $250k Coconut Grove Chain, 3,500 Diamonds!

Exclusive Details IMAGN

If you didn't know where Amari Cooper was born and raised, you'll sure as hell know now ... 'cause the Dallas Cowboys superstar is reppin' his hometown with a $250k chain!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 25-year-old receiver wanted to do something extra special to show pride for his old Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami, so he hit up his go-to guy, Gabriel the Jeweler, to come up with something crazy.

We're told Gabe worked 2 weeks to come up with the perfect piece for Amari ... and it's complete with 35 carats of emerald cut VVS diamonds and 30 carats of round diamonds.

And, that's just for the pendant!!!

To top it all off, the Cuban link it comes on also has 80 carats of special cut diamonds with an emerald lock.

Gabe says there are 3,500 total diamonds to make up the piece, which he calls "one of the best pendants" he's ever made. (This is coming from the guy behind Antonio Brown's INSANE butterfly/bee chain, as well as Cooper's Cowboy jersey chain.)

Gabriel personally delivered the piece to Amari ... and you can tell the dude is stoked!!!