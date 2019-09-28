Boxing Star Jermell Charlo Cops $553k Worth of Jewelry!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jermell Charlo ain't fighting this weekend ... but all eyes are gonna be on him anyway, 'cause the boxing star just copped an insane amount of jewelry worth $553k!!!

The former WBC light middleweight champ is gonna be iced out when he hits up the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter boxing match at Staples Center on Saturday ... with a haul that would make Floyd Mayweather blush.

Charlo hit up celeb jeweler Iceman Nick for the task for the watch, chain, pendant, rings and bracelet order. Here's the breakdown:

-- Chandelier Brick AP Watch -- 60 carats of VVS baguette diamonds set in 18k rose gold ($358k)

-- Cuban Chain -- 90 carats of VVS diamonds on a Cuban link chain. Each link is comprised of 3 rows of 10 pointer stones ($100k)

-- Boxing Glove Pendant -- 20 carats of VVS diamonds on 18k of rose gold with a black enamel finish ($25k)

-- 2 Baguette Bracelets -- 18k gold. One rose gold, one white gold. Both are comprised of 6 carats of baguettes surrounded by 6 carats of round diamonds ($40k total)

-- 3 baguette rings -- 18k rose gold, comprised of 3 carats of baguettes and 3 carats of round diamonds ($30k total)

SHEEESH .... and if you weren't keepin' score at home, that rounds out to $553k-worth of jewelry!!!