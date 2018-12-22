Jermell Charlo Down To Fight Conor McGregor, Boxing Or MMA!

Jermell Charlo I Wanna Fight Conor McGregor ... Boxing Or MMA!!!

Jermell Charlo says he's down to fight Conor McGregor for his next big scrap ... and tells TMZ Sports it can be boxing OR MMA!!!

"We always on standby," Charlo says ... "Especially for an MMA fight. Why not?!"

Of course ... Conor's next opponent IS up in the air after he got mauled by Khabib in October -- and Charlo's also lookin' for a fight after he takes on Tony Harrison ﻿Saturday night.

So, could it happen? Maybe ... especially 'cause Charlo seems down to sweeten the pot by steppin' out of the ring and into the Octagon.

"It's wherever he want to fight. Conor's a grown man. He knows what to do. And, he knows who to call!"

In the meantime ... Charlo's tilt with Harrison on Saturday at Barclays Center is expected to be one of the biggest of the twin's career -- and he gave us a prediction for how it'll all go down!!!