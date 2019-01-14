Amari Cooper Hints at Cowboys Future with Diamond Jersey, Worth $65k!

Amari Cooper Cowboy For Life!!! ... With $65k Chain

EXCLUSIVE

Amari Cooper expects to be in Dallas for a LONG time ... at least, that's what it looks like after the dude invested in a sick, diamond Cowboys jersey with his name and number on it!!

Amari's team just got knocked out of the playoffs by the Rams, but now the dude can still rep his team in the off-season ... courtesy of the solid piece made up of 40 carats of diamonds!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... A.C. hit up Gabriel the Jeweler -- the go-to guy for huge stars like Antonio Brown, OBJ and Jarvis Landry -- earlier this month to solidify his spot with America's team.

FYI --Cooper's expected to sign an extension with Dallas this offseason ... and after the production he's put up, the dude is expected to cash in with a fat, new deal before the end of next season.

We're told the jersey -- valued at $65k -- was part of Cooper's recent bling haul, complete with a 45-carat Cuban chain and 15-carat bracelet ... worth $140k total!!

It's good to be rich. But, it's good to be richer. Get that money, Cooper!!