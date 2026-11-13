Ex-NFL Coach Rex Ryan's Alleged Hit-And-Run Victims Speak Out

He Almost Killed Me & My Wife!!!

One of Rex Ryan's alleged hit-and-run victims is speaking out ... claiming the former Jets coach "almost killed" him and his wife.

Attorney Michael Holland told the California Post that he and his wife were struck by the retired coach's pickup truck last week in Nashville.

Holland said ... "If we had been six inches further out, I’d be in a hospital right now and so would my wife."

Holland added that he and his wife were walking at the crosswalk when the ESPN analyst's "over-6,000-pound vehicle" struck them.

He added ... "He decided he wanted to turn and didn’t care and just ran over both of my feet, my wife’s foot and got her leg too."

According to Holland, Ryan went on his merry way before he caught up to the driver, pounding on his window.

After Ryan got out of his car, Holland claimed ... "He was told in no uncertain terms what he had done, and instead of staying at the scene or even saying, 'Sorry,' he just got back in his vehicle and took off."

We reported earlier ... Holland and his wife were the ones who were able to help catch Ryan after taking a photo of his license plate.

Cops were able to match the plate with Ryan's ID ... according to a warrant TMZ obtained.