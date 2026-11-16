Marcell Dareus was arrested in Alabama over the weekend after police said a traffic stop turned into a wild confrontation with the former All-Pro DT, which included allegedly assaulting a cop, before briefly bookin' it from the scene.

The situation went down early Saturday morning after a police officer in Hoover, AL, pulled the 36-year-old d-lineman over for driving erratically. Things escalated quickly, according to Hoover PD, which says Dareus was uncooperative during the stop, assaulting an officer before driving off.

Officers pursued the former Bills star to his house, where they say he resisted again ... though they finally got him in cuffs. When they searched Marcell, cops say they found marijuana.

One of the cops was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Dareus was booked on four charges -- second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, and second-degree marijuana possession.

He bonded out later the same day.

Dareus was born and raised in Birmingham, just miles away from where he was arrested. The 6'3", 331 lb. defensive tackle went on to star at the University of Alabama, where he won a national championship during the 2009 season.

In 2011, Marcell was the third overall draft pick, going to the Buffalo Bills. He was named First-Team All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler twice while in Western New York.

Dareus was traded to Jacksonville in 2017, where he played until 2019, when he played his last NFL game.