Former NBA Star Baron Davis Gives Cold Response to Sister's Lawsuit Over Home

Former NBA star Baron Davis has a cold response to his sister's lawsuit over a California home she claims he promised belonged to her but actually stayed in his name ... essentially arguing that being family doesn't mean a thing when it comes to this legal dispute.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Baron is fighting to get Lissa Davis' lawsuit tossed ... arguing she can't sue him over an alleged verbal promise involving a house because California law requires property agreements to be in writing.

And as for their brother-sister bond? Baron's attorneys aren't buying that argument, either ... insisting their family relationship alone doesn't create any special legal obligation to disclose information.

In fact, his lawyers put it bluntly in the filing ... "A familial relationship of trust, without more, is not a fiduciary or transactional relationship giving rise to a duty to disclose."

As TMZ previously reported, Lissa sued Baron in July ... claiming he promised to buy her a home nearly 20 years ago, with the title remaining in his name for tax purposes.

She claims she sold her previous home and poured her savings into fixing up the new place ... only to discover earlier this year that Baron was selling it without warning.

But Baron argues she lived in the home rent-free for nearly two decades ... and says the alleged promise wasn't enough to give her ownership rights.

He's now asking a judge to throw out her complaint against him without giving Lissa a chance to revise her lawsuit.