Kansas Mom Who Plowed Truck Into Soccer Game Killing 2 Won't Be Charged

An unnamed Kansas mom who drove her truck into a soccer game, causing the deaths of two people -- including a 6-year-old child -- will not be charged in the fatal accident.

After toxicology results didn't turn up any signs of intoxication, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told reporters ... "I have zero evidence that this was in any way impacted by intoxication, driving under the influence."

Play video content Video: Chaotic Scene At Kansas Soccer Field After Mother Crashes Car On Field TMZ.com

Bennett added that not only did he find no evidence of an intentional crime, he found evidence proving there was no intentional crime.

The driver had crashed her truck into the crowd at Wichita's Stryker Sports Complex on Oct. 17.

We reported earlier ... witnesses of the event said that the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated and after the vehicle came to a stop, she apparently told the crowd she fell asleep and accidentally hit the gas.

Wichita PD spokesperson Andrew Ford previously told us that the driver had been detained and questioned by police in a hours-long interview.

The victims in the fatal accident had previously been identified as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer ... with 10 others -- including 5 children -- suffering injuries.