Kansas Soccer Field Incident: Victim's Father Speaks Out

6-year-old Cole Adrien died Saturday when a soccer mom in Kansas drove her pickup truck across a soccer field at a youth sports complex, and now his father is speaking out ... and remembering his son.

Cole's father, Chris Adrian, told the New York Times the family is heartbroken over his tragic death.

Chris told the outlet in a text message Sunday, "Cole was an incredible kid and could put a smile on anyone’s face."

Cole's dad adds ... "He was the joy and light of our community. His pure heart was open to everyone. He had the best laugh. He was a friend with everyone, young or old."

The soccer mom who was behind the wheel in the fatal incident plowed through a crowd of people at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita ... leaving two people dead and 10 people injured.

Play video content Video: 2 Dead, 11 Injured After Mom Drives Truck Onto Field LiveNOW from Fox

35-year-old Nicholas Schafer is the other victim ... and one of his relatives told the NYT the family wasn't ready to speak to the media.