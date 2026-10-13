Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Police Reveal Grim Details of Fatal Fall

The man who was thrown from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia was found beneath the ride, unresponsive and not breathing ... according to a new police report obtained by TMZ.

The Cobb County Police Department says officers responded to the park around 3:58 PM Monday and discovered 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem beneath the Goliath roller coaster.

Police say preliminary witness and employee interviews indicate Hassan was ejected from the ride and struck other parkgoers before falling to the ground.

Officers immediately secured the scene and called in the department's Major Crimes Unit to investigate.

And the investigation is far from over ... Georgia's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire tells TMZ ... it's conducting an "in-depth and comprehensive review" to determine exactly what happened and whether all safety rules and procedures were followed.

The agency says it's unable to share further details while the investigation remains open, but promises to release verified information once it's complete.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

As TMZ previously reported ... Hassan died following the horrifying roller coaster incident, with witnesses describing the terrifying moments he fell from the attraction.