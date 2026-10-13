I Saw Man Fly Off Coaster And Fall To His Death

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

A witness who says she saw the man fly off a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia says she didn't process what had just happened ... until she got closer to where he landed.

Britny Landry says she was standing near Goliath at Six Flags Over Georgia when she saw what looked like a person fly off the roller coaster and into a wooded area near the park.

Landry says she immediately told herself it couldn't be a person ... it had to be a bag that she'd mistaken for a human shape -- but, as she approached the woods where the man landed, she realized it was, in fact, a person.

She adds it was an especially traumatizing moment for her ... because she and her family had just gone on Goliath.

Other witnesses have opened up about their own experiences ... including people who were on the ride when the man fell.

One of those witnesses -- Logan Conner -- said, "The man started levitating in the air sideways. We made direct eye contact with him.”

As you know ... the man hit the tracks multiple times and then landed on the roof of a haunted house nearby. Several other passengers were injured. The ride was shut down, and passengers were evacuated.