Six Flags Coaster Victim's Family Knew He Was In Distress Right After Riding X2

We Knew Something Was Wrong When He Got Off X2

Play video content Video: Christopher Hawley's Family TMZ.com

Christopher Hawley's family says they immediately knew something was wrong when the 22-year-old got off the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain ... and by the next day, he was dead.

Christopher's mom, Anne, and his brother, Alex, joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday to describe those tragic moments.

Alex tells us his brother was "red" and "distressed" when he got off the ride in June 2022 ... saying their cousin had to keep Christopher's head from hitting the concrete when he collapsed.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit ... and his mother Anne tells us they hadn't heard a peep from Magic Mountain until this week's settlement.

She also says the ride was only shut down for a few hours after Christopher collapsed -- and reopened it the very same day, while he was dying in the hospital.

Anne tells us she was "gutted" to hear about the two women who needed emergency brain surgery in July after riding the same coaster.

Play video content Video: Dr. Steven Spitz TMZ.com

Dr. Steven Spitz explained how this specific coaster could damage people's brains ... and he lays out the risks for X2 and other coasters.

X2 is currently closed and being inspected by Cal/OSHA, and Christopher's family recently reached a settlement with the park and ride train supplier.

The terms of the settlement are unclear ... and the family tells us they can't speak on whether or not their settlement is related to the ride shutting down.