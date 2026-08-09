Michael B. Jordan and Raye Cozy Up on Roller Coaster at Six Flags

Seen at Six Flags with Raye

Michael B. Jordan and British singer Raye are sending romance rumors into overdrive after they were spotted having a roller-coaster-filled day together at an L.A. amusement park.

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The "Sinners" star and British "Where Is My Husband!" singer were spotted spending the day together at Six Flags Magic Mountain outside Los Angeles on Friday, riding roller coasters and enjoying some downtime.

Fan-captured footage posted to TikTok showed Jordan and Raye waiting for their ride to take off -- the pair could be seen looking smiley, launching romance rumors faster than the roller coaster they were on.

Raye and Michael B. Jordan spotted at Six Flags amusement park. pic.twitter.com/RyVFrSnSTr @RayeUpdate

Another fan photo circulating on X showed the two riding another attraction. Jordan kept things casual in a beige overall-style outfit, while Raye opted for an all-black look.

The outing has naturally sparked romance speculation, though there’s no confirmation the two are anything more than friends.

For Jordan, the sighting comes more than four years after his highly publicized relationship with Lori Harvey ended. The actor has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight while focusing on his increasingly busy career.

Now, it looks like the Hollywood heavyweight may have found someone to share a few thrill rides with.