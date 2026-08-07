Harry Jowsey Says He's In Love After New Dating Show Drops

Play video content Video: Harry Jowsey Says He's in Love After New Dating Show Premieres BACKGRID

Harry Jowsey went from being too hot to handle to head over heels ... because he says he's in love after taping his latest dating show.

TMZ obtained video of Harry at LAX Friday ... and HJ says he's found the one ... just days after "Let's Marry Harry" dropped on Netflix.

Harry stayed tight-lipped about whether wedding bells are ringing ... but did say the whole thing's a bit bittersweet since his dad wasn't here to see it.

HJ's father passed away in December 2024 -- and he says there's a hole in his life without him ... but he says he's got "the most love ever" for his new boo.

As to the identity of the lucky lady who stole his heart -- Harry says you'll have to wait until next week for that.