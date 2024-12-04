Harry Jowsey Announces His Dad's Death, 'Catch You on the Other Side'

Heartbreak for Harry Jowsey -- he’s just shared that his dad has died.

The reality TV personality opened up on IG Wednesday morning, sharing a heartfelt post with throwback pics of his father ... writing in the caption, "I love you Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side ❤️✨🕊️."

The devastating news clarifies the cryptic Instagram Story he shared the night before, featuring a broken-heart emoji and a white dove atop a black background.

The rest of the pics show a close bond between Harry and his dad, with the final shot a particularly touching B&W photo of them holding hands.

The cause of death and exact timing remain unclear at this point.

For now, Harry’s turned off comments on the post, but it’s clear his fans would’ve been flooding it with their condolences.