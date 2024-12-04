Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Harry Jowsey Announces His Dad's Death, 'Catch You on the Other Side'

Harry Jowsey Announces Dad's Death

harry Jowsey DAD INSTAGRAM POST
Getty Composite

Heartbreak for Harry Jowsey -- he’s just shared that his dad has died.

The reality TV personality opened up on IG Wednesday morning, sharing a heartfelt post with throwback pics of his father ... writing in the caption, "I love you Dad, I miss you. I’ll catch you on the other side ❤️✨🕊️."

harry jowsey dad passed
Instagram / @harryjowsey

The devastating news clarifies the cryptic Instagram Story he shared the night before, featuring a broken-heart emoji and a white dove atop a black background.

harry jowsey dad passed
Instagram / @harryjowsey

The rest of the pics show a close bond between Harry and his dad, with the final shot a particularly touching B&W photo of them holding hands.

The cause of death and exact timing remain unclear at this point.

harry jowsey dad passed
Instagram / @harryjowsey

For now, Harry’s turned off comments on the post, but it’s clear his fans would’ve been flooding it with their condolences.

RIP

related articles