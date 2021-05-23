'Too Hot to Handle' Harry Jowsey Says He's Just Friends with Ex Francesca

Play video content TMZ.com

Harry Jowsey says he's keeping things friendly with his ex, Francesca Farago, after they were spotted getting cozy in Mexico, but it sounds like he's open to a more romantic reunion.

We got the "Too Hot To Handle" stud outside Alfred Coffee in L.A. and asked him about the pics of him embracing his ex last weekend down in Cancun.

Harry says they're back on speaking terms after what he says was a "toxic" relationship ... and he says he crossed the border, strictly geographically, to make sure his ex is good after her split from Demi Sims.

TMZ broke the story ... Harry and Francesca are hanging out again as she waits in Mexico for her American visa to get approved -- she's Canadian -- and Harry's due to head back down there for his upcoming birthday, leaving open the possibility of a rekindling.

Harry admits "a lot of damage" happened between Francesca and him, and it feels good to be back on speaking terms ... so for now, he's taking a never-say-never approach to the notion of getting back together.

It's interesting, Harry actually thinks Francesca's angry at him at the moment and he doesn't know why -- but he's not kissing and telling about their Mexican rendezvous, despite telling us the chemistry was flowing.