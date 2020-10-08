Larsa Pippen and 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Spark Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen is dating again, and it looks like she's bagged herself a young Netflix reality TV star ... who's also an Australian snack.

The estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen hit up Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills Wednesday night with none other than Harry Jowsey from "Too Hot to Handle." They seemed pretty damn cozy ... snuggling up for selfies and leaving the joint together -- hence the dating rumors.

As you can see from the pics, they walked pretty close and appeared to be having a blast. Larsa explained their night out by saying this on social media -- "So, I decided I need dance lessons so I called my friend Harry." Harry chimed in with ... "We're going to be doing salsa lessons. Stay tuned."

Larsa and Harry also appeared to be at the restaurant with some friends. Either way, both are pretty much single and ready to mingle. Remember, Larsa split from Scottie in late 2018 and she most recently threw cold water on rumors she was banging NBA star Ben Simmons. As for Harry ... some of his co-stars have gone on the record to say he was only dating fellow co-star Francesca Farago for clout.