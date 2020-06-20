'Too Hot to Handle' Haley Says Harry Was Only with Francesca for Clout

Exclusive

Harry Jowsey only dated Francesca Farago for publicity and clout, and never genuinely loved her ... according to one of their former "Too Hot To Handle" costars.

Haley Cureton, who got extremely close with Francesca before getting booted from the Netflix reality dating show, tells TMZ ... she's 100 percent convinced Harry only got with FF to extend his 15 minutes of fame beyond the show.

Play video content TMZ.com

The way Haley sees it ... Harry first fell for Francesca's looks -- because who wouldn't -- and then realized he could ride the model's coattails.

Haley thinks Harry isn't capable of loving anyone besides himself ... and she thinks he never genuinely cared about Francesca or her feelings.

If you've seen the show, all the evidence of Harry's true colors is there ... according to Haley. She points to him lying about who initiated the first kiss with Francesca ... a move that cost the whole cast prize money.

As we reported ... Harry and Francesca stayed together after the show, but this week they finally broke up. Francesca said he broke up with her because he couldn't do a long-distance relationship anymore.