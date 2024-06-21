Harry Jowsey Not Dating Madeline Argy Despite Speculation in Cannes

Harry Jowsey and Madeline Argy had people thinking they may be banging after looking kinda cozy over in Cannes -- but as it turns out ... they're just content creator amigos.

Here's the deal ... pics surfaced earlier this week of the 'DWTS' alum and the British influencer hanging in the South of France at multiple events for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In one of the pics Harry has his arm behind Madeline -- and other shots of them also made it seem like something romantic was afoot, but we've been assured that's not the case.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Harry and Madeline are definitely not dating, and aren't a couple whatsoever. What they are, we're told, is just friends ... that and fellow coworkers too.

Our sources say the two of them just happen to run in the same circle because they’re both a part of Alex Cooper’s “The Unwell Network” ... so they all hang out and create content together all the time. It makes sense they'd rub shoulders in Cannes too ... it's literally a creativity shindig where everyone's mingling and mixing.

FWIW, Harry has recently been linked to "Love Is Blind" star Jessica “Jess” Vestal because the two have a relationship that's currently playing out on the Netflix show, "Perfect Match."

Our sources wouldn't tell us if there's still anything romantic going on between those two -- on its face it looks like they may still be together, 'cause HJ posted a TikTok a week ago cozied up to Jessica .... but hey, that could just be promo for the show.