Harry Jowsey Says He Got Botox in His Penis, Says It's Smooth Now

Play video content Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

It's not just women feeling the pressure to tweak their looks -- men are getting in on the action too ... just ask Harry Jowsey, who’s now admitting he’s had a very interesting little tune-up downstairs!

The cheeky Aussie spilled the tea to Lisa Vanderpump on his "Boyfriend Material" podcast, admitting he had a full vial of Botox injected into his penis -- proudly declaring his downstairs situation is now smoother than ever.

Harry explained the Botox relaxes the muscles down under ... adding he didn’t go straight into the balls, but says the area benefits too, since it smooths out wrinkles -- especially if you pair it with stem cells and calcium.

Lisa was clearly stunned by the overshare -- but Harry doubled down, telling her women can get Botox in their private parts too ... claiming it apparently helps things run a little smoother in the bedroom.