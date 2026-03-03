World's Smallest Penis Owner Sorry for Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos

Michael Phillips -- the man who claims he has the world's smallest dong -- says he's sent unsolicited photos of his micropenis to women ... but he says it's not what you think ... and he's apologetic.

Michael tells TMZ ... he's sent the unsolicited nudes for dating purposes, to let women know upfront what he's working with ... kind of like a warning so they don't waste their time if they're not interested in his ... shortcomings.

There's a viral video in particular with a woman claiming Michael sent her an unsolicited penis pic ... and he says that's mostly accurate ... with a few caveats.

Michael tells us ... "There was a girl who I was angry with because she started making fun of me. I had commented on her post, and a bunch of people started attacking me. They saw I was in the news for having a micropenis and she started posting about that. I did send her an unsolicited pic of myself because I wanted to show her that she shouldn’t make fun of people and let her see what she’s making fun of."

He adds ... "I tried to tell her it’s a disability and something I have to live with, I was hoping for it to be a teachable moment."

Michael also admits to sending unsolicited nudes in the past ... but he says he would only do it when he was drinking and if he had a little more confidence ... though he says in hindsight it was "stupid."

