Alan Cumming Posts Detailed Apology Online for BAFTA Racial Slur Incident

Alan Cumming has officially spoken out about Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson shouting the N-word at The British Academy Film Awards in February ... labeling the annual ceremony a "trauma triggering s***show."

Alan -- who hosted the Feb. 22 show -- shared his apology on Instagram Tuesday ... saying he's sorry for "all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echoed round the world" -- and also to the Tourette's community for the onslaught of negative comments due to the world's "lack of understanding and tolerance" about the neurological disorder.

He even directed some shade at the BAFTAs and BBC network, noting ... "We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech." But he acknowledges "all trauma must be recognised and honoured."

ICYMI ... the BAFTAs were pre-recorded, and somehow the racial slur stayed in the final broadcast uncensored. And the BBC apparently decided to axe the “Free Palestine” portion of filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr.’s speech during the show ... while leaving in the slur.

The BAFTAs took "full responsibility" for putting black presenters Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo "in a very difficult situation" ... and said in a second apology they would learn from the incident as the world laid on the heat.

Alan had apologized during the show ... but that did little to pacify the thousands who watched the incident.