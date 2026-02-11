Nicole Curtis Apologizes For Using N-Word, Reacts to HGTV Cancelation

Nicole Curtis is addressing the controversy surrounding HGTV pulling her show "Rehab Addict" from its platforms following the release of leaked footage showing her using a racial slur during filming.

Curtis tells TMZ ... "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone." She tells us she was unaware of HGTV's decision to pull the plug on her show on the same day it was set to return to air after a hiatus.

Despite the surprising split, she tells us, "I'm grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community -- the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

The controversy began when RadarOnline published production footage from the set of the home renovation series. In the clip, Curtis appears frustrated while working on a project and blurts out the n-word. Almost immediately, she reacts in shock to what she said.