Vikings Star Isaiah Rodgers Exposes Fan's Racist, Disgusting DMs After Loss To Eagles

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was on the receiving end of disgusting messages following his team's 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday ... with an unhinged individual calling him racial slurs and "a worthless piece of s***."

Rodgers -- who signed a two-year deal with Minnesota in the offseason -- posted the vile DMs on his Instagram Story. In the exchange, the person stated "u f***ing suck" after he got beat on a third-down pass play that ultimately gave the reigning Super Bowl champs the win.

The texts only got worse from there -- on top of the slurs, Rodgers was told he was "waste of air" and "worse than Hitler".

Rodgers' screenshot showed he responded with a "f*** you" ... and when the user tried to delete the messages, he made it clear the damage was already done.

They did apologize after Rodgers' callout ... and admitted what they did was unacceptable.

Plenty of fans came to the defense of the former Eagle ... calling the person out for their horrible words.

Rodgers opted not to reveal the identity of the troll.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident. In 2023, Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was sent racist messages after he was ejected for a hit during the team's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.