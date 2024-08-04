Eagles' Isaiah Rodgers Shades Cowboys With New Cleats ... 'Dallas Sucks'

Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is still a bit of a newcomer to Philadelphia, but he clearly understands the city's hatred for the Cowboys ... as he just copped some new cleats that feature a Dallas diss on 'em!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Rodgers -- who signed with Philly in August 2023 -- scored the feet heat from his go-to guy Rodney Jackson recently ... and upon initial glance, they don't make much reference to the Birds' NFC East foe.

Check 'em out, the Nikes have a Spider-Man theme to them ... featuring Peter Parker's web, eyes and logo.

But take a look at the bottom of the spikes, there's a hidden message that contains a shot at the 'Boys -- "Dallas Sucks."

We're told Rodgers LOVES his new gear -- which took about six hours total to make.

FYI, this will be Rodgers' debut season for the Eagles -- even though he signed with the team last year, the 26-year-old was forced to sit out all of '23 after he was suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy during his time with the Colts.

