NFL's Isaiah Rodgers Cops Light Up Mummy Cleats For Halloween Weekend Game

NFL's Isaiah Rodgers Halloween Weekend 'Fit ... Light Up Mummy Cleats!!!
10/30/2022 12:10 AM PT
Halloween will come a day early for Indianapolis Colts corner Isaiah Rodgers ... 'cause the NFL player copped some spooky mummy cleats for Sunday's game -- that light up!!!
TMZ Sports has learned ... the Indy defensive back hit up his go-to guy Rodney Jackson recently to get some spikes made for the Colts' day-before-Halloween game against the Washington Commanders.
Jackson tells us he actually came up with the idea to make Rodgers' cleats look like a corpse ... and then he decided to add on a bonus -- some creepy green lights!
The final product came out amazing ... the shoes are wrapped in fabric to make them look like a body is inside. Rodgers' jersey number is painted on the side ... and there's also a frightening green face featured on the toes.
Jackson says he used curtains for the look -- telling us he went to several fabric stores before finally finding just the right product.
Jackson said the pieces -- plus the special wiring for the illumination -- took him 12 hours to put together.
This is the 2nd year in a row that Rodgers has come through with the Halloween drip for a Colts game ... in 2021, he had Jackson make him a pair of insane "Thriller" cleats.