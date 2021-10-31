NFL's Isaiah Rodgers Cops Michael Jackson 'Thriller' Cleats for Halloween Game

Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers went with one of the G.O.A.T.s of all music videos for his Halloween cleats -- Michael Jackson's "Thriller!"

TMZ Sports has learned the Colts DB wanted to celebrate the scary holiday with some custom cleats and hit up his main man, artist Rodney Jackson.

Jackson tells us they went over several options ... from the mummy to Charlie Brown's Halloween and then boom -- Jackson's 1983 music video "Thriller" was it!

It took three days for Jackson to put the insane cleats together --- and they came out amazing!

You can see the King of Pop with the infamous red jacket as the zombie featured on one side and the classic ending of the music video with Ola Ray as his GF on the other.

There's also a QR code painted on the Nike cleats -- Jackson telling us the code leads you to the video of the custom spikes.

Jackson -- who also made Rodgers' Terminator shoes -- says the 23-year-old will wear 'em during pregame warmups before taking on the Tennessee Titans on Halloween.

FYI, "Thriller" has been considered the best music video of all time by several publications and has over 798 million views on YouTube.