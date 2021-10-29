Robert Woods Cops 'Freddy Vs. Jason' Cleats ... For Halloween Game

Halloween falling on an NFL Sunday doesn't happen often ... so Robert Woods made sure to take advantage of the occasion -- by coppin' awesome "'Freddy Vs. Jason" movie cleats!

TMZ Sports has learned the L.A. Rams receiver wanted to make sure he was all set with some scary cleats for the spooky holiday ... so he hit up his go-to artist, Joe Castro, to get the spikes done for his game against the Texans.

The 29-year-old decided to go with the 2003 horror film, "Freddy Vs. Jason" ... and Castro delivered.

You can see the pieces came out awesome ... they feature Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger on the side of the Nike cleats ... with a splash of blood painted on them too.

Castro tells us it took 7 hours to create the hockey-masked slasher and the bladed-glove slayer pieces ... and there's a good chance you'll see Woods wearing 'em during pregame warmups Sunday.