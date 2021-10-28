Tristan Thompson Bringing Halloween Costumes, Prizes to Underprivileged Kids

Tristan Thompson just started his NBA season with a new squad, but his busy schedule isn't stopping him from making sure some underprivileged kids have a memorable Halloween.

The Sacramento Kings' power forward is teaming up with Alexandria House Friday to provide costumes, candy, games and prizes to children experiencing homelessness in L.A. We're told there will also be arts and crafts, face painting and special treats for those in attendance.

TT won't be able to attend the event in person -- the Kings are on the road -- but his generosity is helping to make the event possible.

Tristan has nothing but praise for Alexandria House, telling us, "This is a small way to express my support for the work Alexandria House does for our community, and I am grateful to be in a position to help my community celebrate the holiday."

Judy Vaughan, Founding Director of AH, tells us, "... it is a major significance that Tristan Thompson is not only providing a fun day for impoverished families but is also giving a national platform on homelessness, the housing crisis and the difficulties in healing from trauma and becoming stable."