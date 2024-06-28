U.S. Men's Soccer Calls Out Racist Comments Following Loss To Panama

The U.S. men's national soccer team suffered a tough 2-1 defeat at the hands of Panama on Thursday ... and some fans crossed the line when voicing their frustrations with the result -- forcing the organization to address racist remarks thrown at its players.

Following the loss in the Copa America tournament -- which now makes Monday's game against Uruguay a must-win for the Red, White and Blue -- some backers used social media to hurl disgusting reactions at the players.

The men's national team wasted no time defending its roster ... releasing a statement shortly after the contest to call out the hateful behavior.

The statement did not specify which players received the hate ... but 22-year-old forward Folarin Balogun and 24-year-old defender Chris Richards shared messages they got on their respective Instagram accounts.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time racism had to be addressed in Copa America -- following Canada's 2-0 loss to Argentina, one of its players had a similar experience. Just like Team USA, the team did not specify the player ... but many observed racist remarks being made in the comment section of 24-year-old center-back Moise Bombito's posts.

